What’s happening this weekend: Car shows, festivals and more

Swap Meet and Car Show

The Cars & Parts Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held today and Saturday at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

Last year’s Labor Day weekend event included hundreds of vendors, cars for sale, show cars, and loads of shoppers.

General admission is $8 and free for children 12 and under.

For maps and information, visit www.ohioswapmeet.com.

Labor Day 5K

The Champaign Family YMCA will host its 4th annual Labor Day 5K on Saturday at the YMCA.

Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. and the race starts at 8:30 a.m. Kerry’s Café coffee/food truck will be set up on the event day.

Registration can be completed by contacting the Champaign Family YMCA at 937-653-9622, stopping at the front desk, or visiting www.champaignfamilyymca.org.

A copy of the course map can also be provided by emailing nconley@champymca.org or by visiting the Facebook page.

Urbana Antique Show and Flea Market

The Urbana Antique Show and Flea Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave.

Fair at New Boston

The 1854 Hertzler House in George Rogers Clark Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the Fair at New Boston on Saturday and Sunday.

The House will close each day from 12:30 to 1 p.m. for lunch. The admission is a $5 donation per person age 10 and older.

Mechanicsburg First Responders Car Show

The 5th Annual Mechanicsburg First Responders Car Show will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday in downtown Mechanicsburg.

Registration is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cost $10.

There will be dash plaques to the first 100 cars, specialty trophies for the top 45, a DJ, food, raffle, 50/50, silent auction, frozen t-shirt contest, pie your favorite, first responders and awards at 5 p.m.

All proceeds go to the local first responders.

For more information, visit the Facebook, email burgcarshow@gmail.com or call 937-508-6383.

Country Legends Festival

The Country Legends Festival will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday on Township Road 174 in West Liberty.

There will be live country music, beer, food and more at the West Liberty Labor Day Festival, as well as two stages with country music including Shenandoah, Sara Evans, Lonestar, Trace Adkins and others.

The four featured acts combined have one Grammy win, 24 No. 1 singles, 55 top 10 singles, 11 Grammy nominations, 10 ACM wins, 29 ACM nominations, three CMA wins and 33 CMA nominations.