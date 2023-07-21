What’s happening this weekend: Car event, museum activity and more

Lunch and Learn

Northwood Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, 2000 Villa Road, will host a lunch and learn from 12 to 1:30 p.m. today.

It will include a guest speaker from Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, and lunch of cheeseburger, slaw, chips and a drink. To RSVP, call 937-508-1908.

Urbana Library Events

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this weekend:

After-hours miniature golf will be held at 6 p.m. today at the main library and at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the North Lewisburg branch. Registration is required.

LEGO Club will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the North Lewisburg branch and from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the main library.

Car Event

Hot Rods & Harleys will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Graham Middle School, 9644 U.S. 36. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Admission is free and there will be food trucks, raffles, vendors, and a DJ.

This event benefits the family of Arabella, a three-year-old girl who has Morning Glory Syndrome and Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum and needs medical equipment to help with her everyday life.

Kids Museum Activity

The Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain, will offer an “Adventures at the Museum” free activity for kids with their families on Saturday.

Members of the Clark County Amateur Radio Association will be set up during the Springfield Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to demonstrate both ham radio and Morse code. From 10 to 11 a.m., a Morse code related craft will be available to make and take home. Look for the table in the Springfield Farmers Market to get started.

Barbie Event

A Mustard Seed and Magic Mama Trio, at 40 Monument Square in Urbana, will host “Barbie: The Afterparty” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be a glam station, photo ops, pink carpet, hair tinsel, snacks and more.

Church Music Concert

The Gospel Harmony Boys, a gospel music group, will appear at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Northside Church of God, 3705 Middle Urbana Road.

The group originated in Huntington, W.V., in 1952 and has been presenting concerts across the United States and Canada in churches, auditoriums, amphitheaters, fairs and festivals. They were the first Gospel quartet featured on national network television, and in 2008, were inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in Dallas.

For more information, call the church office at 937-390-7700.

Golden Era Meeting

The Golden Era Wildcats of Springfield High School will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Monday in the Fellowship Hall at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, and a sign will be posted near the entry door. Any graduates of the Springfield City School District are welcome to participate.

Guest speaker will be Aaron Earlywine, CarePortal Regional Manager, who will discuss their work with schools and churches. Pizza, soft drinks and cookies will be served for lunch at noon.

Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are sponsoring Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 2 p.m. on Monday under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Make sure to bring your own mats, bolsters, and water.

Food Pantry

New Beginnings UMC at 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road has changed its name to Pointe of Grace Church.

The church’s village pantry will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday. This pantry is open the fourth Monday of each month.

For more information, call the church office at 937-717-0059 and leave a message if you have any questions.