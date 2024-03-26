What’s happening this week: Tutor workshop, Fair Chance event and more

Texas Roadhouse locations in Ohio will host fundraisers to benefit the Indian Lake Relief Fund from 4 to 10 p.m. today, including the one located at 1750 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield.

Restaurants will donate all profits to the organization, which supports families and individuals affected by the tornadoes.

Tutor Workshop

The Warder Literacy Center, 137 E. High St., will host a tutor workshop from 4 to 7 p.m. today.

More than 21,000 adults and many children in Clark County need to learn to read better and many come to the Warder Literacy Center for help.

There are two adults, 18 children and several ESL adults from other countries waiting for a tutor.

To volunteer, call 937-323-8617.

KweliFest

KweliFest will take place each day this week through Friday at the Yellow Springs Firehouse, 225 Corry St.

Bun B, Reflection Eternal, and J Rawls with guests will be part of the event at 7 p.m. The cost is $50.

Jessica Care Moore and Steff Chris are We Are Scorpio with NIKO IS, hosted by Talib Kweli featuring DJ Spintelect will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The cost is $40.

Talib Kweli and the Whiskey Boys live featuring Pharoahe Monch, NIKO IS, DJ Spintelect, Brady Watt, Chris Rob, Camau Bernstine and Matt Pedals will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The cost is $60.

This is a cell phone-free event. If you attend, you agree to place your phone in a locked pouch that you keep throughout the night. If you need to use your phone, return to the distribution tent at the entrance. Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be removed. No guns and no coats.

Urbana Library Events

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this week:

Today at 6:30 p.m.: Silent book talk.

Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.: Homeschool hour – eclipse themed activities.

Thursday at 5 p.m.: Kids eclipse program.

Land Auction

A land auction will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Clark County Fairgrounds in the mercantile building, 4401 S. Charleston Pike.

The auction will be for 1,013 acres in 28 tracts at 10490 Milton Carlisle Road in New Carlisle.

Evans Family Ranch is downsizing their operation and is offering productive cropland along with the operations headquarters of the former Studebaker Nurseries. Specialty crop production demanded vast irrigation and watering systems, much of which are still in place. Road frontage is abundant with miles of new 4-board fencing.

For more information, visit www.schraderauction.com/auctions/8712.

Explore 15 people apply for superintendent position at Northwestern schools

Fair Chance

The Clark County Reentry Coalition will host a Fair Chance Wednesday event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Recovery X gym, 1101 E. High St.

The event is designed for those with prior convictions to connect with employers and local resource providers to help them get a fresh start. Attendees will receive assistance with employment, health, finances, education, social security and more.

The event will include more than 20 local service providers, including several employers. Parolees will receive $20 off their monthly supervision fee for attendance.

For more information about the event and the Reentry Coalition, call 937-398-9393.

Witt Talk

Beyond Empathy: Designing a Critical Medical Humanities Program with Dr. Jane Thrailkill will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Wittenberg University in Shouvlin 105

What does the study of medical (health) humanities bring to students and faculty at a liberal arts college? Drawing on 25 years of experience, Prof. Thrailkill offers a re-invigoration of core values and experiences distinct to the arts and humanities.