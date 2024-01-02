What’s happening this week: Theatre auditions, baseball program and more

Auditions for Springfield Civic Theatre’s production of “The Bigfoot Letters” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today and Wednesday at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane.

The play has five parts for women, seven for men and five that can be either gender. Performances will be Feb. 22 through 24 in the John Legend Theater.

Directed by Ed Knapp, “The Bigfoot Letters” is a comedy about a rural Ohio woman who runs over Bigfoot with her pickup, then decides to raise the orphaned baby. Soon an amateur Bigfoot enthusiast, the local sheriff, and a blowhard pastor pursue the woman, all vying to determine the fate of the infant creature.

Learn more at the play’s website, thebigfootletters.com.

Trail Hikers

Trail Hikers will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Rebert Pike Nature Park in Springfield, for ages 18 and older.

For more information visit https://ntprd.org/trail-hikers.

SAY Meeting

A SAY (Self-Advocacy for You) group meeting will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Buckeye A & B Activity Center FF Mueller Campus, 2527 Kenton St.

All individuals with developmental disabilities are invited to attend the monthly meetings. The group meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. Come and learn self-advocacy, life skills, and leadership, and participate in community service events.

For more information, https://clarkdd.org/events/say-meeting/var/ri-5.l-L1.

Be Your Own Boss Class

“BYOB: Be Your Own Boss. Build your Own Business” will be held on Wednesday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Springfield SBDC, 100 S. Limestone St.

This is a training course that includes content created for brand-new business owners. Find out what it’s like to be a entrepreneur, understand the various ways to structure a business, learn how to finance a business and more.

The speaker will be Rob Alexander, Springfield SBDC executive director. For more information, visit http://springfieldsbdc.com/byob/ or contact Rachel DeWitt at rdewitt@sprinfieldsbdc.com or 937-322-7821.

Ladies’ Night Out

Ladies’ Night Out will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Urbana Brewing Co.

This is the first Ladies Night at UBC. There will be specialty cocktails, special food items (available only that night) and music by female performing artists.

Ladies’ Night will be hosted the first Wednesday of each month.

Baseball Discussion Program

Talkin’ Baseball — The Hot Stove Discussion will be held on Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District, 1301 Mitchell Blvd.

There will be a baseball discussion program, monthly trivia contest and attendees can bring a baseball book or video for free exchange.

This program is presented by the Springfield / Clark County Baseball Hall of Fame and Dayton SABR Chapter. For more information, visit https://ntprd.org/talkin-baseball.

Clark Park Hikers

Clark Park Hikers will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday at George Rogers Clark Park, 930 S. Tecumseh Road, at the parking lot below the dam.

Join the Clark County Park District each Thursday morning to enjoy a walk in one of the parks.