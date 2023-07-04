What’s happening this week: Summer camp, food pantry and more

Summer Camp

The Springfield Promise Neighborhood is offering a free Lifesports summer camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday through July 28 at Clark State College for students going into the sixth through ninth grade.

Breakfast and lunch are included.

For more information, visit Springfield Promise on Facebook, email promise.springfield@gmail.com or call 937-505-0330.

Food Pantry

The Second Harvest Food Bank will host a walk-up food pantry at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Clark State College.

Be Your Own Boss Class

A class called BYOB: Be Your Own Boss. Build your Own Business will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, at the Springfield SBDC, 100 S. Limestone St., Suite 411.

This is a training course that includes content for new business owners such as ways to structure and how to finance your business.

The class is free but register at https://rb.gy/x0sf9. For more information, contact Rachel DeWitt at rdewitt@sprinfieldsbdc.com or 937-322-7821.

Tai Chi

Free outdoor Tai Chi classes will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday near Buck Creek on the grounds of Ferncliff.

Enter through Ferncliff’s lower Plum Street gate. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle.

The classes are not happening on or near any burial space and participants are asked to always be respectful of the area. For questions, call Ferncliff at 937-322-3491.

Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are sponsoring Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 2 p.m. on Thursday under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Make sure to bring your own mats, bolsters, and water.