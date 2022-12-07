BreakingNews
Victim ID’d in deadly head-on crash in Champaign County
Wawa announces plan to expand into Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky

The Wawa convenience and gas chain has recently expanded into five states and announced Wednesday it is adding three more — Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

The markets will be built and opened after 2025, states a news release. The Tri-state has been in the company’s long-term expansion plan. Other states it will build in are Alabama, North Carolina, the Florida panhandle, Tennessee and Georgia.

Specific areas for Wawa stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky were not announced.

Wawa has 1,000 locations currently and is considered a staple on the east coast of the U.S.

“We have received thousands of requests over the years to spread our wings further west. We couldn’t be more excited to announce our growth plans in these markets as we will soon serve more people in new communities with our unique brand and offer,” said John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa.

