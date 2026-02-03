WATCH: What the last-minute TPS ruling means for Springfield
Credit: David Sherman, Video Producer | Josh Sweigart, Investigations Editor
In Other News
1
DHS vows appeal, Springfield mayor responds: What to know about TPS...
2
‘This is good for us’: Diners at Springfield Haitian restaurant react...
3
Clark County seeks public input on potential new jail, safety building
4
Wittenberg promotes campus safety director to chief of police
5
Cedarville alumni couple captures moments from Olympic stadiums to...