Springfield firefighters put out residential blaze with heavy flames

Three people suffered minor injuries in a house fire Friday morning on the 400 block of West Pleasant Street in Springfield.

Kristopher Cooper, fire captain with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division, said firefighters were dispatched to the home at 11:06 a.m. When they arrived there was “heavy fire” on the first and second floors of the house. Five people were inside and firefighters got them out.

Three with minor injuries were treated on scene. No one was taken to the hospital, Cooper said.

Cooper said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

“I cannot explain this enough to people — we really need to make sure that all of our smoke detectors are working and present inside the home,” Cooper said. “If they test them on a regular basis and change the batteries twice a year, that will keep them working and them much safer.”

Fire crews extinguished the fire “very rapidly” and the house is still “somewhat intact,” so firefighters entered the home and made sure there was no remaining fire in areas like the attic.

SFD provides up to four free smoke detectors per home and will help with the installation.