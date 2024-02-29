WATCH: OSHP video shows devastation from EF-2 tornado in Clark, Madison counties

A strong tornado touched down in Clark County early Wednesday and traveled more than 20 miles into Madison County, toppling trees, destroying houses, barns and ripping open hangers at a municipal airport.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s aviation unit on Thursday released video that shows uprooted and snapped trees, houses with roofs blown off and debris scattered for miles.
The tornado touched down at 4:52 a.m. Wednesday on Selma Pike near Shawnee High School in Springfield Twp. before it strengthened and broadened as it moved northeast, eventually reaching EF-2 intensity — wind speeds between 111 and 135 mph — along Ridge Road near state Route 41, according to a storm survey conducted by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
More tornado coverage
» WATCH: See the damage across Riverside, Clark County caused by Wednesday’s tornadoes
» Air Force base structures built during WWII, used for museum restoration efforts damaged
» PHOTOS: Storm damage reported across area; tornadoes reported in Clark County
» Wind speeds top 100 mph in EF-2 tornado in Clark County, EF-1 tornado in Riverside
Notable damage occurred at the Madison County Airport with a collapse of one of the metal hangers and significant damage to other hangers and aircraft, which is an indicator for maximum wind speeds of 130 mph, the survey said.
The tornado continued eastward, damaging trees and more houses, including one that had its second story toppled before the twister moved into an open field and lifted at 5:15 a.m. near London.
The tornado’s maximum path width was 500 yards
About the Author