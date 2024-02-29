WATCH: OSHP video shows devastation from EF-2 tornado in Clark, Madison counties

The tornado touched down at 4:52 a.m. Wednesday on Selma Pike near Shawnee High School in Springfield Twp. before it strengthened and broadened as it moved northeast, eventually reaching EF-2 intensity — wind speeds between 111 and 135 mph — along Ridge Road near state Route 41, according to a storm survey conducted by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Notable damage occurred at the Madison County Airport with a collapse of one of the metal hangers and significant damage to other hangers and aircraft, which is an indicator for maximum wind speeds of 130 mph, the survey said.

The tornado continued eastward, damaging trees and more houses, including one that had its second story toppled before the twister moved into an open field and lifted at 5:15 a.m. near London.

The tornado’s maximum path width was 500 yards