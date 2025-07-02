Breaking: Federal judge blocks Trump administration from ending temporary legal status for many Haitians

WATCH: Glen Massie speaks at contentious transportation meeting

Glen Massie, transportation planner with Clark County Springfield TCC, argued with Springfield residents during a meeting about the new transportation system.
In Other News
1
Federal judge blocks Trump administration from ending temporary legal...
2
New Springfield transportation model approved, to begin July 15
3
Clark County Pet of the Week
4
Monroe Meadows housing development opens in New Carlisle
5
Champaign County Pet of the Week