Want to vote? Today is last day to register for November election

No changes are expected to in-person voting procedures: face masks aren’t mandated, but are generally suggested and will often be available. Other COVID-19 precautions will remain in place.

Information on absentee ballots and all other voting questions can be found at the Ohio secretary of state’s elections webpage, www.ohiosos.gov/elections, or from each county’s board of elections.

How to vote early

All in-person early voting will take place at each county’s board of elections office. Early voting will be open the same hours statewide.

· 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, from Oct. 5 until Oct. 22, except for Oct. 11, Columbus Day;

· 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29;

· 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30;

· 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31; and

· 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.

Nov. 1 is also the deadline for mail-in absentee ballots. They may be returned in person to your local board of elections office until 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2.

Where to vote early

Clark County

3130 E. Main St. (formerly E. National Rd.), Springfield

Phone: 937-521-2120

Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/clark

Champaign County

1512 S. U.S. Highway 68, Suite L-100, Urbana

Phone: 937-484-1575

Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/champaign