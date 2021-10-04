springfield-news-sun logo
Want to vote? Today is last day to register for November election

By Jim Gaines, Staff Writer
34 minutes ago
Early voting begins Tuesday at each county’s board of elections office.

Today is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election.

Residents can register at the following locations: Any county board of elections or the Secretary of State’s Office, at branch registration offices or locations established by a board of elections, at any public high school or vocational school, the office of any Bureau of Motor Vehicles, offices of designated agencies which provide public assistance or disability programs, public libraries and the county treasurer’s office or online through the secretary of state’s office at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/

Early voting begins Tuesday and continues until Nov. 1.

Voters can cast ballots by absentee voting by mail or in-person under early voting rules.

No changes are expected to in-person voting procedures: face masks aren’t mandated, but are generally suggested and will often be available. Other COVID-19 precautions will remain in place.

Information on absentee ballots and all other voting questions can be found at the Ohio secretary of state’s elections webpage, www.ohiosos.gov/elections, or from each county’s board of elections.

How to vote early

All in-person early voting will take place at each county’s board of elections office. Early voting will be open the same hours statewide.

· 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, from Oct. 5 until Oct. 22, except for Oct. 11, Columbus Day;

· 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29;

· 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30;

· 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31; and

· 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.

Nov. 1 is also the deadline for mail-in absentee ballots. They may be returned in person to your local board of elections office until 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2.

Where to vote early

Clark County

3130 E. Main St. (formerly E. National Rd.), Springfield

Phone: 937-521-2120

Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/clark

Champaign County

1512 S. U.S. Highway 68, Suite L-100, Urbana

Phone: 937-484-1575

Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/champaign

