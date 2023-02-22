Virtual reality can boost Springfield, Clark County development, expert says

Years later, companies began developing VR headset technology, which Golden Shovel has been using to help economic development agencies and businesses across the world to connect with site consultants and tap into the workforce.

Clients of the agency have used VR to connect with businesses eyeing land for sale in their area by taking them on virtual tours of their communities. In these tours, potential buyers can see the property, learn more about the community surrounding it and see 3-D models of buildings for their site.

“This is the perfect way for economic developers to showcase their locations, because it feels like you’re standing there,” Brossoit said.

The use of VR has blossomed among promoters of rural and medium-sized communities like Springfield, Brossoit said.

“They’re the ones that have a harder time getting people to come there to visit to or to check it out,” he said. “They don’t have the big brand names, especially internationally like San Francisco or New York. So they saw that they saw the opportunity for VR technology.”

Brossoit’s agency has worked with the Greater Springfield Partnership on multiple marketing projects, and other Ohio organizations – including in Montgomery County and Piqua – have used virtual reality tools with the company over the last several years.

VR helps developers reduce costs of transportation-related expenses. The technology also increases a person’s ability to absorb and retain information about what they’re seeing through the screen, Brossoit said.

“It does this little trick of the brain that kind of fools it into thinking that somewhere else,” Brossoit said. “Biological receptors in the brain act the same way when you travel somewhere new, where you haven’t been before. You’re alert.”

Employers looking to gain a competitive edge in the “workforce war” have also used VR to give potential employees digital tours of their facilities and more, Brossoit said.

Golden Shovel has also developed an app to create VR office spaces. The pandemic had many businesses and agencies pivoting to the work-from-home model, and Brossoit’s clients asked for help reconnecting with their managers and co-workers in virtual spaces.

“At the heart, it’s really about bringing people together,” Brossoit said.