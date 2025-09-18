Log In
Log In
Log In
ePaper
Sign up For Newsletters
Subscriber Benefits
Digital Help Center
News
News
Elections
Life
Best of Springfield
Sports
Obituaries
Legal Notices
ePaper
Quick Links
ePaper
Newsletters
Subscriber Benefits
Digital Help Center
News
Politics
Nation & World
Elections
Ideas & Voices
Ohio News
Local
Business
Military
Local Focus
Crime
Legal Notices
Weather
Traffic
Life
Things to Do
Restaurants
Best of Springfield
Worship Guide
In Your Prime
Entertainment
Celebrations
Puzzles & Games
Latest Videos
Latest Photos
HomesPlus
Sports
OSU Buckeyes
Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
High Schools
Wittenberg Tigers
Latest Sports Scores
Obituaries
Newspaper Archives
Digital Help Center
Exclusive Newsletters
News
ePaper
Local News
Obituaries
Weather
Ohio Lottery
Newspapers in Education
Newsletters
Newspaper Archives
Customer Service
Contact the Springfield News-Sun
Our Products
Feedback
FAQs
Digital Help Center
Work Here
Subscribers
Marketplace
Classifieds
Jobs
Cars
HomesPlus
Advertise
General Acceptance Policy
Legal Notices
Follow Us
© 2025 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement
,
Privacy Policy
,
CCPA
, and understand your options regarding
Ad Choices
.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
VIDEO: WWII planes and attractions at Champaign Aviation Museum
Credit: Joseph Cooke
Jessica Henry, deputy director of the Champaign Aviation Museum, talks about the airplanes and World War II attractions at the institution.
In Other News
1
Miracle Walkers changing lives with 21-mile journey for Hope
2
Springfield schools celebrates, works to increase attendance rate
3
Suspect in critical condition, Springfield officer on leave following...
4
Springfield man sentenced to 11 years for rape of minor
5
Champaign County Pet of the Week
Cookie Settings