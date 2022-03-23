springfield-news-sun logo
X

VIDEO: SUV flips onto its top on I-70 in Clark County

Credit: Springfield News Sun

caption arrowCaption

Credit: Springfield News Sun

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top