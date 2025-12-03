VIDEO: Students share what the School of Innovation means to them

Two juniors share why they love the School of Innovation and why they're upset it's closing at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.
In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
Clark County Pet of the Week
3
Gloria Theatre to host Celtic Angels Christmas shows Saturday
4
Springfield mortgage member care rep saves out-of-state client with a...
5
Festive WASSO Holiday Homes Tour to take off this weekend