VIDEO: Snow hits different areas in Clark County

Footage of snowfall in Springfield, South Vienna and Harmony Township on December 2, 2025.
In Other News
1
1 dead, 4 injured in 3-vehicle Clark County crash
2
Springfield Mercy Health acquires 2 Fairborn locations
3
Mental Health Services share tips to help with holiday stress, anxiety
4
Springfield town hall on immigration to be held Thursday
5
Champion City baseball team rebrands as Half Trax, honoring...