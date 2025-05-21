VIDEO: Sgt. James Byron gives update on three recent shooting deaths

Springfield Police Sergeant James Byron speaks at a press conference about three shooting deaths that've happened in two weeks.
In Other News
1
I-75 rest areas in Butler County will close for a full year for...
2
Springfield homicides: Three killed in a week, two arrested, police...
3
67-year-old Springfield man killed in Union County crash
4
Clark County Pet of the Week
5
Champaign County Pet of the Week