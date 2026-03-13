Breaking: All 6 crew members on a US refueling plane that crashed in Iraq are dead, US military says

VIDEO: Semi-trailer crash killed 3 people on State Route 4 Friday

Scenes from a semi-trailer crash on State Route 4 at Prairie Road in Moorefield Township that killed 3 people Friday. JOSEPH COOKE / STAFF
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