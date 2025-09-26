VIDEO: Purpose of new homes in Clark County Land Bank project

Credit: Joseph Cooke

Ethan Harris, development director of Clark County Land Bank, speaks on the impact new homes of Clark Affordable Homes Program will have on Springfield
In Other News
1
1 dead in early morning Springfield shooting
2
Shawnee teacher, musician to be remembered for passion, kindness and...
3
Election 2025: Springfield school district residents to vote on...
4
New church in Springfield hopes to make impact on community
5
1 of 3 Clark County BMV locations temporarily closed