VIDEO: Inauguration of Wittenberg University's Dr. Christian M.M. Brady

Rev. Dr. Christian M.M. Brady's is inaugurated as the 16th president of Wittenberg University.
In Other News
1
New marina, visitor center open at Buck Creek State Park
2
Park Layne’s only grocery store to close next month
3
Springfield fire department may charge for non-emergency calls
4
6 competing for 3 seats on Greenon Local School board
5
1 seriously injured in Clark County hit-and-run crash caused by...