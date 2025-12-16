VIDEO: Bernie Willis credits Springfield Masonic Community for expanding

Rep. Bernie Willis, R-Springfield, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the expansion of the Springfield Masonic Community.
In Other News
1
Springfield firefighters save two children from Monday house fire
2
Clark State names its new president
3
OSHP asking for public’s help in Clark County hit-skip crash
4
1 dead, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Clark County
5
Clark State launches Ohio’s only associate degree in modeling...