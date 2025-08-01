Breaking: Victim of boat accident at Sunday Champions Park Lake race identified

Victim of boat accident at Sunday Champions Park Lake race identified

ajc.com

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

News
By Staff report
34 minutes ago
X

A man who died earlier this week after a boating accident during the 2025 Stock, Mod and Junior Nationals racing event on Sunday at Champions Park Lake has been identified.

Local officials have identified the victim as Treiden Schleicher, 20, of Springfield.

First responders arrived to the scene around 9:10 a.m. Sunday, with a water rescue team recovering a man, later identified as Schleicher, from the water before he was transported to Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center. He died due to his injuries.

“This was a heartbreaking incident, and we appreciate the cooperation of race officials and witnesses throughout the ongoing review,” Police Chief Allison Elliott said in a release.

The incident appears to be a tragic accident, Elliott said, with no indication of suspicious or concerning circumstances.

“Our thoughts remain with the family, friends and the racing community as they process this profound loss,” Elliott said.

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division staffs a medic unit on site during American Power Boat Association events.

In Other News
1
Best of Springfield: Which is the Best Mexican Food? Here are the...
2
Clark County sales tax levy increase OK’d for November ballot
3
Master Gardeners welcome community to annual Jubilee Saturday
4
Clark County JFS director retiring, to be replaced by assistant...
5
Clean-up efforts for 1,400-gallon chemical spill ongoing in Springfield

About the Author

Staff report