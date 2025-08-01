Victim of boat accident at Sunday Champions Park Lake race identified

First responders arrived to the scene around 9:10 a.m. Sunday, with a water rescue team recovering a man, later identified as Schleicher, from the water before he was transported to Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center. He died due to his injuries.

“This was a heartbreaking incident, and we appreciate the cooperation of race officials and witnesses throughout the ongoing review,” Police Chief Allison Elliott said in a release.

The incident appears to be a tragic accident, Elliott said, with no indication of suspicious or concerning circumstances.

“Our thoughts remain with the family, friends and the racing community as they process this profound loss,” Elliott said.

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division staffs a medic unit on site during American Power Boat Association events.