Vetfest this weekend aims to help area veterans navigate benefits

There are so many benefits available that it can be difficult for veterans to be aware of everything they have earned or to even figure out if they qualify.

This is why the US Veterans Motorcycle Club is organizing an event called Vetfest this Friday, Aug. 22 and Saturday, Aug. 23.

The first day of this two-day event will be held at the Enon VFW 8437 – George Rogers Clark Memorial VFW, 5075 Enon-Xenia Road. (The mailing address says Fairborn but it is located on the western edge of Enon.)

Getting helpful information out is the goal of this event. Local veterans are invited to visit the booths and tables managed by various organizations that offer veterans benefits. It’s a chance for veterans to casually learn about possible assistance and how to apply.

In addition to information, there will be live music, raffles, auctions, food and drink with a goal of raising money to support veterans’ needs.

“Vetfest is open to the public, whether you ride a motorcycle or not, come out and help raise money and awareness for local veterans and veteran causes,” according to the event poster.

Admission is free and all ages are welcome. This is the second year that this event will be held at the Enon VFW.

On Saturday, Aug. 23, the 13th Annual Fallen Hero Memorial Ride will begin in Fairborn and end up at the Enon VFW for more music, auctions, raffles, food and drink.

Motorcycle riders are asked to register at the US Veterans Motorcycle Club, Ohio State Chapter clubhouse, 717 W. Xenia Drive, Fairborn between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Costs are $25 for the rider and $10 for the passenger. The first 50 registrants will get a free event shirt.

Members will ride to honor the memory of Army Specialist Jesse A. Snow (KIA) and to raise funds and awareness for local veterans’ initiatives. The guided ride starts at noon. Ride ends at the Enon VFW where again there will be vendors, raffles, poker walk, auctions, food, and drinks.