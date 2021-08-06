Veteran powerboat driver in Wake the Lake event sponsored by Springfield organization

A veteran powerboat driver will race in this weekend’s Wake the Lake event for a Springfield organization.
Chris Fairchild will not only be racing for a trophy, but also for The Abilities Connection (TAC) team, the organization said in a release. TAC, along with its social enterprises Fresh Abilities and PetAbilities, are one of the sponsors for Fairchild’s boat and uniform.
TAC provided the logo artwork for the boat and the uniform.
Fairchild said he is “truly honored to partner with TAC going into our 5th year of boat racing in Springfield. To represent an organization that carries the values in helping people with disabilities is near and dear to my heart.”
TAC was connected to Fairchild through Wake the Lake organizer Dana Potts. Fairchild and Potts are colleagues who have been involved in powerboat racing for decades, and Fairchild has been a longtime advocate for people with disabilities, according to TAC officials.
To kick off this Saturday’s Wake the Lake event, TAC, who serves people with disabilities and offers safe and inclusive workplaces, hosted Fairchild at the TAC offices on Thursday afternoon.
“We are excited to have Chris visit our office, tour our work areas, and speak directly with our team about their training and employment experiences” said Jim Zahora, TAC’s CEO. “Chris is a long-time advocate for people with disabilities and has a personal interest in helping organizations like TAC succeed. Plus, he knows how much his visit, in full uniform, will be enjoyed by the TAC Team.”
Over 100 members of the TAC team will cheer on Fairchild from the Shelter House at Champions Park Lake, the release stated.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to create some winning moments for the entire TAC Team this weekend at Champions Park Lake while they cheer the TAC/McCollough Racing boat to winners circle,” Fairchild said.
Wake the Lake will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Champions Park Lake, 4401 S. Charleston Pike in Springfield, where the best tunnel boat racers will battle to become the national champion.