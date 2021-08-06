Veteran powerboat driver in Wake the Lake event sponsored by Springfield organization

To kick off this Saturday’s Wake the Lake event, TAC, who serves people with disabilities and offers safe and inclusive workplaces, hosted Fairchild at the TAC offices on Thursday afternoon.

“We are excited to have Chris visit our office, tour our work areas, and speak directly with our team about their training and employment experiences” said Jim Zahora, TAC’s CEO. “Chris is a long-time advocate for people with disabilities and has a personal interest in helping organizations like TAC succeed. Plus, he knows how much his visit, in full uniform, will be enjoyed by the TAC Team.”

Over 100 members of the TAC team will cheer on Fairchild from the Shelter House at Champions Park Lake, the release stated.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to create some winning moments for the entire TAC Team this weekend at Champions Park Lake while they cheer the TAC/McCollough Racing boat to winners circle,” Fairchild said.

Wake the Lake will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Champions Park Lake, 4401 S. Charleston Pike in Springfield, where the best tunnel boat racers will battle to become the national champion.