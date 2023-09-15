United Way selects family to lead 2024 Clark County campaign

The United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties announced that the Dave and Sharon Deerwester family will lead the 2024 Clark County United Way Campaign.

Dave is the owner/president and Sharon is the director, both at The Yost Superior Company. Their son, Caleb, works as an engineer at Yost; their daughter, Elise, is a project engineer at a company in Piqua; and their other daughter, Sara, is a freshman at The Ohio State University majoring in engineering.

Explore Springfield chalk workshop helps youths prepare for ChalkFest

Kerry Lee Pedraza, executive director of the United Way, said the Deerwesters are advocates who dedicate their time, energy and talents to make the community a better place.

“It is even more special when a family steps into this role. Together, the Deerwester Family invests their personal time, talent and treasure to increase the health, education and financial stability of everyone in our community,” she said.

Dave Deerwester said the family is excited to further help the United Way efforts to make a difference.

Explore A cappella stars Six Appeal to play Gloria Theatre in Urbana

“The United Way has a long-standing tradition of supporting the non-profits in our community who are reaching out to those in need around us. It is an honor and privilege to work with Kerry, the United Way staff, the Campaign Cabinet, and the Board of Directors to further their mission to continue to meet the needs of so many in our county,” he said.

The campaign officially kicked off with its annual Golf Scramble on Friday, Sept. 8. The overall campaign hopes to raise $1 million to continue to provide funding to more than 30 local nonprofit organizations, and it also funds the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, 2-1-1- Information and Referral Services, Volunteers United and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.