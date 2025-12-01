United Way of Clark, Champaign, and Madison Counties names new executive director

Wilson is a marketing account manager at Big Fish Local and was executive producer of Seven Wing Creative in Springfield. He served in the Ohio Army National Guard and was a state wildlife officer for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources before he returned to college at Middle Tennessee State University to study media production.

“I’ve lived and worked in all three counties (Clark, Champaign and Madison) and look forward to expanding my network in each,” Wilson said. “My first priority is to study the strategic plan closely alongside the board and staff to make sure I’m conducting the organization on the ‘sheet of music’ this trusted team is already playing from, before we make any changes.”

Wilson said he feels “accessible pathways” are essential for community engagement, particularly for local businesses, employees and youth.

“I believe in creating clear on-ramps for people to serve,” Wilson said. “Generosity is contagious, and in these challenging times, the national call-to-action of ‘United is the Way’ is more important than ever.”

He said many people want to give locally “to help their neighbors thrive,” but may not know how United Way helps in that way.

The new director lives in Springfield with his wife and two sons.

Wilson replaces longtime director Kerry Pedraza, who left the position in August. The organization’s director of community impact, Natalie Driscoll, served as interim director during the search for a permanent replacement.

“We are grateful to Natalie for her steadfast guidance during this time of transition,” said United Way Board President Christian Holfinger. “She ensured organizational continuity and maintained focus on key community initiatives, and we are grateful for her willingness to step up and serve.”