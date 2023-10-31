Two Springfielders indicted in drug trafficking operation

Two Springfielders are accused of taking part in a drug trafficking operation involving fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Gloria Smith, 50, and Jeffrey Sharpe, 45, were indicted this week on two second-degree felony counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree felony trafficking in cocaine, first-degree felony possession of cocaine and fifth-degree felony possessing criminal tools.

According to court records, the fentanyl-related compound was equal to or more than 10 grams but less than 20 grams. The two individuals are accused of trafficking the drugs.

Smith and Sharpe are also accused of trafficking or preparing to traffic more than five times the bulk amount but less than 50 times the bulk amount of methamphetamine. They are accused of the same for equal to or more than 27 grams but less than 100 grams of cocaine.

According to court records, both Smith and Sharpe had access to firearms while allegedly committing the offenses. They also allegedly has a scale to use in committing the other offenses.

If found guilty, Smith and Sharpe could be asked to forfeit $1,870 and three handguns.

