Two injured, one severely in large Springfield apartment building fire

Fire crews were called to the blaze around 3 a.m. Sunday, and photos posted online showed flames pushing through the roof and through most of the building. All eight units of the building were damaged and unusable.

Chief Linn said about 20 people may have been displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross was on scene helping to arrange shelter for them.

Springfield fire marshals were investigating for a possible cause Sunday.

“They were waiting for daylight to kind of assist with that investigation, and the stability of the structure before they went in and started digging it out,” Linn said.

Daylight revealed severe damage, with much of the roof of the building gone. Chief Linn said the building likely would not need emergency demolition. Some roof rafters that were hanging perilously were taken down, but the brick walls were structurally intact.

“It should be able to stand for their insurance company to come in and investigate as well,” Linn said.

No Fire Division staff were injured, but Linn said they had to call in the morning’s next shift early to help fight the blaze.