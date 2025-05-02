Truck fire causes major delay on I-70 eastbound from I-675 into Clark County

Traffic was backed up for miles on Interstate 70 eastbound Friday morning after a large truck caught fire near the Ohio 4 split and Enon Road in Clark County.
The truck was engulfed in flames on the right shoulder around 9:15 a.m., but first responders said the driver was able to get out safely.
By 10 a.m., the left lane of I-70 eastbound was reopened, but Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed that eastbound traffic was backed up past I-675.
We are working to learn more about the incident.
