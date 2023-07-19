Tributes to Michael Jackson and Elton John, bluegrass round out Summer Arts Festival season and Phil Dirt

The 57th annual Summer Arts Festival will moonwalk its way into the sixth and final week of live entertainment with a tribute to one of the biggest entertainers of all.

The Ultimate King of Pop Live Experience will reproduce some of Michael Jackson’s biggest concert moments when it comes to Veterans Park at 8 p.m. today.

Admission is free, but donations to support the series will be taken during intermission pass the hat offerings.

This show replaces the originally announced tribute I am King: The Michael Jackson Experience, which had to cancel due to illness according to Tim Rowe, Arts Council executive director.

“We’re excited to be still be able to present a Michael Jackson show on Wednesday night for our audience,” he said.

The show will star Bobby Miller, who has studied Jackson’s moves, persona, spirit and voice since childhood. He’ll be backed by dancers and a live band to complete the experience.

The rest of the week will offer the variety of returning favorites with local award-winning bluegrass group Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers on Thursday. Friday will bring in one of the festival’s longest running acts, Phil Dirt and the Dozers, with their roster of rocking oldies from the 1950s through the 1970s.

Rounding out year 57 will be Elton Rohn: North America’s Premiere Elton John Tribute on Saturday. While his 2022 show here drew nearly 5,000 spectators, Elton Rohn’s set was interrupted by a rainstorm that hit right before intermission, and this is a chance to hear the full set if the weather cooperates.

Rowe said despite some damp weather and a few pop-up storms this year, festival attendance has been good, and he hopes it will lead to the festival meeting its fundraising target, represented by a musical note near the side of the stage in Veterans Park.

“We are still confident in reaching our $60,000 audience contribution ‘pass the hat’ goal and are hoping that the weather and the audience’s generosity are positive as we approach the last few days of the festival,” he said.

All performances begin at 8 p.m. and lawn chairs and blankets can be set up at 6 a.m. the morning of a show. Concession stands will be open during the programs.

Festival attendees are encouraged to follow weather reports prior to the show to be aware of the potential of bad weather, which could delay or cancel an event.

For more information on the festival, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/.