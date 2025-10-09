Triad schools score one of highest graduation ratings in Champaign County on state report card

“While our overall rating stayed the same, the breakdown across categories gives a clearer picture of where we held steady and where challenges remain,” said Superintendent Vickie Maruniak. “The ratings are helpful because they help us to celebrate what we are doing well while also giving us areas to focus on in future planning.”

She said categories of achievement, gap closing, early literacy (all to decreased to 3 stars from 4 stars), and progress (stayed the same at 2 stars), remain areas the district needs to continue focusing on “as the data shows mixed results.”

“I think it’s important to remember that a state test only provides a quick snapshot of student performance. Many of our students demonstrate success in ways that are not fully captured by these assessments,” Maruniak said, explaining the ratings reflect strengths they’re proud of but also highlights areas that remain a priority.

The district stayed the same, scoring 5 stars in graduation and increased the rate to 98.1% from 97.8%, as well as to 98.6% from 97.3% in four-year graduation rates and to 71.2 % from 68.5% in college-career readiness. The five-year rate slightly decreased to 97.3% from 98.5%. They received 3 stars in the newly added college-career ready star component.

Maruniak said their graduation results continue to be a strength, while college-career ready is steady.

“Graduation rates remain consistently strong, which is a point of pride for the district. Maintaining high completion rates shows our students are staying engaged and supported through to graduation,” she said. “In addition, readiness for college and careers has remained steady, showing our ongoing commitment to preparing students for life beyond high school.”

Triad’s performance index decreased to 79.5% from 80.7%, gap closing to 41.5% from 48.6% and early literacy to 73% from 82.3%.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s data report for each school district includes 17 different metrics related to achievement, gap closing, early literacy, graduation and progress.

Triad’s report card this year showed improvement on four of those markers and decline on nine, while three stayed the same and one is a newly added component rating.

“The report card should be seen not only as an evaluation but also as a roadmap. It shows where we are strong, where we need to grow and where to direct resources and energy. With continued focus on literacy, closing gaps and strengthening instruction, I believe the district can build on this year’s successes and continue to show growth,” Maruniak said.