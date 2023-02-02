X
Triad schools hires new treasurer

News
By , Staff Writer
21 minutes ago

Triad Local Schools has hired Nathan Hilborn as the district’s new treasurer.

The school board chose Hilborn as the new treasurer for his “clear vision and goals for the district, as well as his desire to impact our students and community.”

Hilborn said he’s excited to join the Triad community and give back to the students.

“I feel a calling to give back to students and their journey, as they are the future of our community. Having a strong interest in accounting, I believe the best way for me to give back to students is to become a treasurer,” he said.

Hilborn previously was the fiscal specialist for Groveport Madison Local School District while obtaining his treasurer license. Before that, he worked as payroll manager for Groveport Madison and also has experience as senior staff accountant for Crowe LLP.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting with a minor in finance from Otterbein University in 2018, completed his accounting internship at Buckeye Power in 2018, and completed additional coursework through the University of Phoenix in School Law for Educators and School Finance for Educators.

The district initially hired Tiffany Shively last November as the new treasurer to start this year, but she resigned to purse a job closer to her home.

Hilborn replaces Cohn, who retired after 16 years at the district.

