Three Clark State faculty members receive excellence awards

Explore Three Wittenberg faculty members receive excellence awards

Ball, professor and Management Program coordinator at the School of Business and Applied Technologies, received the Faculty Excellence Award.

Parrillo, dean of the School of Business and Applied Technologies, received the Campus Impact Award, for exceptional performance and positive influence across campus.

Seaman, registrar, received the Staff Excellence Award for exemplary leadership and dedication to student success.

According to the SOCHE website, the nominees were recognized for:

Ball: is consummate team player, she is a member of the Flipped Focus Group, the Achieving the Dream Strategy Team toward completion, the Resource Management Committee, the Faculty Mentoring Program, and the Center for Teaching and Learning Faculty Success Academy. She earned a certificate in Effective College Instruction through ACUE. She cares about student success and implements high-impact practices in courses such as regular touch-base meetings and systematic messaging for course transparency.

Students say, “Pamela Ball is always responsive, and she makes sure to keep us all updated. I feel that I have learned a lot from her and the assignments. She keeps us all involved, and she gives us feedback for everything we submit, not just normal feedback like ‘great job’ or ‘nicely done.’ She responds in full sentences and highlights certain things we say, which is really refreshing.”

Parrillo: excels at cross-campus relationships that benefit students and is respected for his willingness to try new things, thoughtfully planning to ensure the success of initiatives. He is a partner with schools, business and industry and community. Parrillo has advanced the stackable credential model across many programs, giving students flexible options. He values faculty and staff across campus and supports students by engaging in projects that provide direct resources, such as grants and collaborations.

Seaman: she leads all things Records and Registration and ensures that commencement is a professional, collegial and student-centered event. When process changes are proposed at the institution that will impact Records and Registration, she works diligently to understand how to implement those changes with the least disruption to students. She also oversees veteran student services and is a major factor in Clark State being named the Number 1 Military Friendly School for small community colleges.

In a statement, Clark State President Jo Alice Blondin said, “Our three SOCHE award winners continue to make a significant impact on students and colleagues. We are honored to be able to include such outstanding professionals on the Clark State team.”

With its origin in 1967, the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education is an organization made up of 22 colleges and universities located throughout Ohio.