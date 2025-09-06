‘This place needs to be here’; Mercy Health celebrates its new Urbana Cancer Center

The new center is located on Scioto Street in the former McAuley Center long-term care facility, where a unit was converted into the new, state-of-the-art facility that features six infusion chairs, a private infusion suite and four exam rooms.

“It seems like just yesterday, but it wasn’t, that we were dreaming about this space, how to repurpose this in a way that was meaningful and beneficial to this community,” President and CEO Adam Groshans said at the event. ”It’s been years in the making now, but it is absolutely an exciting and proud day to welcome you all here."

Although the center has been providing care to patients since January, this event marked the first opportunity for the public to tour the space, meet the care team and learn more about the expanded oncology services now available in Champaign County.

“The day has finally come. We have been open since January, but there’s something really special today about finally celebrating this moment,” said Jamie Houseman, president of Mercy Health Urbana Hospital.

“When I was rounding this morning, every one of the infusion bays in this cancer center had a patient in it. If that doesn’t tell you that it was needed and we’re doing a great thing for this community, I don’t know what does,” Houseman said.

Along with the bays being full, they also got to see a “code sunshine,” which is when someone finishes their treatment, said Lisa Gibson, director of Oncology Services. “There’s a really beautiful saying, and they ring the bell three times. I’ll tell you if that doesn’t make you cry or make you realize that this place needs to be here, I don’t know what would,“ she said.

Houseman said they’ve seen “well over their targeted volume” of patients, with over 300% to date.

From January through June, 379 patients have already received care, including 246 women and 131 men, Gibson said. By the end of June, officials projected 175 visits but saw 447 visits, 322% over budget.

Looking ahead, they anticipate more than 1,650 visits and treatments this year, 405% above their original projections. “Since opening our doors, the response from the community has far exceeded expectations ... It is truly wonderful to see such an impact right from the start, and we are honored to serve our community with compassionate, high-quality cancer care close to home,” Gibson said. Dr. Jyothi Challah, an oncologist who is one of eight providers, said their main vision is personalized care.

“Our mission is we provide healing, hope and innovation in every patient’s journey. We have a dedicated and compassionate team of ancillary staff nurses and providers so (patients) can get the best care here,” she said. “We try to provide care which combines the power of science and warmth of healing ... we hold their hands, we are family, we are a team.”

Taylor Armstrong, the Central Ohio regional representative for Senator Bernie Moreno, also read and gave a proclamation to the cancer center on behalf of Moreno.

The new center offers infusion therapy, exam rooms two lab draw stations, hematology and oncology services with nurse navigators on staff to help guide patients through treatment, and Urbana Hospital’s existing pharmacy.

Patients will have access to the same sub-specialty oncologists and opportunities for clinical trials that are available in Springfield through Mercy Health’s affiliation with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Care Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute’s The James Cancer Network (OSUCCC – James).