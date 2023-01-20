Things to do this weekend: library activities, blood drives and more

Movie night will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday for Lightyear.

LEGO Club will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Monday for school-aged children at the Houston branch.

Blood Drives

The Community Blood Center will host several drives this weekend:

The Mercy Health - Urbana Hospital community blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 904 Scioto St., Urbana.

The Plattsburg United Church of Christ community blood drive will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at 1715 S. Urbana-Lisbon Road, South Charleston.

The Father Paul Vieson Center community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 205 West Lake Ave., New Carlisle.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give Love” long-sleeve, hoodie t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Blood donation requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Island Party

The Urbana Brewing Co. will host an island party starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. There will be live music, door prizes, a special menu and more at 35 Monument Square.

PAC Performance

The Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC), 300 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, will host The Modern Gentlemen at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The unique, signature sound of The Modern Gentlemen blends modern voices, high energy and tight dance moves, celebrating the legacy of doo-wop, Motown, pop and rock. Tickets are available at pac.clarkstate.edu.

Food Pantry

New Beginnings UMC Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The pantry is open the fourth Monday of the month. For more information, call the church office at the new number 937-717-0059 and leave a message if you have questions.

Urbana Library Event

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host LEGO Club from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the main library.