Recent Tecumseh High School graduate dies in motorcycle crash
These 6 people were indicted in Clark County

Clark County indictments

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
5 minutes ago

These 6 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Benito Luna, 24, of Springfield: domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Noah I. Sherry, 24, of Springfield: two counts of assault.

Victor Banta, 40: trespass in a habitation when a person or present or likely to be present.

Kristina Skaggs, 27, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property.

Izaye Yaheim Shameer Eubanks, 20, of Springfield: assault.

Mitchell E. McCoy, 23, of Springfield: forgery.

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

