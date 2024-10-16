These 27 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-seven people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Amber N. Call, 40, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).
Joe Aguilar, 47, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Jason D. Barga, 46, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Joshua McClanahan, 33, of Springfield: Menacing by stalking, violating protection order (four counts).
Tyler C. Sweitzer, 29: Obstructing official business.
Everett E. Scott, 47: Receiving stolen property.
Antone M. Youngblood, 30, of Springfield: Strangulation.
Brayden C. Boyer, 19, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms, having weapons while under disability.
Marcus R. Cross, 39: Breaking-and-entering.
Cory Peterson, 52, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Edward Blake II, 35, of Springfield: Abduction, domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Kayleigh N. Stowe, 35, of Somerville, Ohio: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Marques E. White, 30, of Springfield: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.
Derion R. Whaley, 28, of Springfield: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.
Marques A. Thomas, 18, of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault, receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon (two counts), having weapons under disability.
Haley Daniels, 20, of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault.
Shaylynn J. Ackerman, 21, of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault.
Mark D. Logan, 52: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Dylan M. Potter, 30, of Springfield: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.
Shanita Watts, 33: Robbery.
Irving M. Herron, 21, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence, having weapons under disability (two counts).
Kenneth F. Robinson, 64, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery, assault (two counts).
Sherry F. Robinson, 48, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Edward T. Soles, 40, of Springfield: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.
Matthew L. Dufner, 35, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence.
Douglas Osborne, 58, of Springfield: Cruelty to companion animals (three counts).
Connie Osborne, 51, of Springfield: Cruelty to companion animals (three counts).
