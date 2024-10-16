These 27 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-seven people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Amber N. Call, 40, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).

Joe Aguilar, 47, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Jason D. Barga, 46, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua McClanahan, 33, of Springfield: Menacing by stalking, violating protection order (four counts).

Tyler C. Sweitzer, 29: Obstructing official business.

Everett E. Scott, 47: Receiving stolen property.

Antone M. Youngblood, 30, of Springfield: Strangulation.

Brayden C. Boyer, 19, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms, having weapons while under disability.

Marcus R. Cross, 39: Breaking-and-entering.

Cory Peterson, 52, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Edward Blake II, 35, of Springfield: Abduction, domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Kayleigh N. Stowe, 35, of Somerville, Ohio: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Marques E. White, 30, of Springfield: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Derion R. Whaley, 28, of Springfield: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Marques A. Thomas, 18, of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault, receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon (two counts), having weapons under disability.

Haley Daniels, 20, of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault.

Shaylynn J. Ackerman, 21, of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault.

Mark D. Logan, 52: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Dylan M. Potter, 30, of Springfield: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.

Shanita Watts, 33: Robbery.

Irving M. Herron, 21, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence, having weapons under disability (two counts).

Kenneth F. Robinson, 64, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery, assault (two counts).

Sherry F. Robinson, 48, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Edward T. Soles, 40, of Springfield: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Matthew L. Dufner, 35, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

Douglas Osborne, 58, of Springfield: Cruelty to companion animals (three counts).

Connie Osborne, 51, of Springfield: Cruelty to companion animals (three counts).

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.