These 24 people were indicted in Clark County

Johaun W. Sparks, 26, of Springfield: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Mickey L. Beran, 44, of Springfield: Aggravated vehicular assault (three counts), operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Bennie King IV, 32, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence.

Nancy McKinster, 37: Possession of cocaine.

Terrell A. Compton, 39, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Tavion R. Bailey, 24, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Akeem A. Colquitt, 35, of Springfield: Attempted abduction.

Laney R. Doty, 23, of Springfield: Burglary.

Michael Hawkins, 43, of Springfield: Robbery, disrupting public service, domestic violence.

Frederick Almon, 42: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

Felix J. Cunningham, 59, of Riverside: Possession of cocaine.

Christopher Behrens, 39, of Springfield: Trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Daniel R. Richardson, 20, of New Carlisle: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Heidi M. Evans, 50, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Amanda Pemberton, 38, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Arthur L. Mosley, 27, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Christopher Harmeling, 40, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Desmond Perymon, 29, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Jeffrey R. Sharpe, 45, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Joel Breslin, 41: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability (two counts).

Brayden M. Wallace, 18: Strangulation.

Bryan Sloan, 40, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.

James Fout, 39, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.