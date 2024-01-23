These 24 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-four people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Flambert Jeudi, 34, of Springfield: Pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (five counts).
Johaun W. Sparks, 26, of Springfield: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Mickey L. Beran, 44, of Springfield: Aggravated vehicular assault (three counts), operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).
Bennie King IV, 32, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence.
Nancy McKinster, 37: Possession of cocaine.
Terrell A. Compton, 39, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Tavion R. Bailey, 24, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
Akeem A. Colquitt, 35, of Springfield: Attempted abduction.
Laney R. Doty, 23, of Springfield: Burglary.
Michael Hawkins, 43, of Springfield: Robbery, disrupting public service, domestic violence.
Frederick Almon, 42: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence.
Felix J. Cunningham, 59, of Riverside: Possession of cocaine.
Christopher Behrens, 39, of Springfield: Trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Daniel R. Richardson, 20, of New Carlisle: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Heidi M. Evans, 50, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Amanda Pemberton, 38, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Arthur L. Mosley, 27, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Christopher Harmeling, 40, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Desmond Perymon, 29, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Jeffrey R. Sharpe, 45, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Joel Breslin, 41: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability (two counts).
Brayden M. Wallace, 18: Strangulation.
Bryan Sloan, 40, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.
James Fout, 39, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.
