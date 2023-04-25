These 22 people were indicted in Clark County

Willian J, McMahan Jr., 50, of North Hampton: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Jed L. Decker, 28, of New Carlisle: aggravated possession of drugs.

Levi Rigsby, 28: failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

August J. Decker, 33, of Springfield: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Richard Satterwhite, 57, of Cincinnati: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Joshua Baldwin, 33, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Thomas D. Morgan, 49,: aggravated robbery.

Carl M. Cook, 39, of Springfield: theft.

Andrew Caroppoli, 64, of Springfield: theft.

Sierra N. Brickman, 30, of Springfield: assault.

Jacob A. Ward, 28, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Ethan S. Gavin, 26, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present of likely to be present, obstructing official business.

Cody Kiser, 33, of Springfield: vehicular vandalism, felonious assault

Kathryn A. Shockey, 38, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Lonnie Merrill Jr., 4+, of Springfield: burglary, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Landon L. McKeever, 28, of Springfield: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, receiving stolen property.

Kameron M. Smith, 27, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, having weapons while under disability.

Sami Habash, 61, of Medway: aggravated trafficking in drugs (three counts), telecommunications fraud, illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits.