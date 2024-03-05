These 22 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-two were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Marcus L. Davis, 33: Rape (four counts)
Spencer Puckett, 27, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Desiree C. Slone, 28, of South Vienna: Receiving stolen property.
Joseph K. Allen, 42, of Xenia: Receiving stolen property.
Richard D.L. Martin Jr., of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon.
Tyler Scerba, 20, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Derek D. Dixon, 39, of Springfield: Burglary.
Norman L. Gray II, 34: Obstructing official business.
Marcus L.A. Suttles, 46, of Springfield: Violating a protection order (two counts).
Jacob T. Sederberg, 31, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Anthony Lee Humphrey Walton, 23, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Brandy S. Nickels, 39, of Springfield: Trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Jeffrey A. Springer, 42, of Springfield: Assault.
Shane D. Radcliff, 49, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Tiffany L. Jones, 39, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.
Ryan Hilgeman, 41, of Kettering: Felonious assault.
Frederick J. Almon, 42: Aggravated burglary.
Brian L. Stoops, 56, of South Vienna: Theft.
Joseph Jacks, 50, of Springfield: Kidnapping, abduction, domestic violence, having weapons while under disability (two counts).
Jonathan W. Hopkins, 25: Aggravated burglary, having weapons while under disability.
Andrew Hatfield, 42, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Brian L. Matheny, 49, of Dayton: Breaking-and-entering (six counts).
About the Author