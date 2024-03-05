These 22 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-two were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Marcus L. Davis, 33: Rape (four counts)

Spencer Puckett, 27, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Desiree C. Slone, 28, of South Vienna: Receiving stolen property.

Joseph K. Allen, 42, of Xenia: Receiving stolen property.

Richard D.L. Martin Jr., of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon.

Tyler Scerba, 20, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Derek D. Dixon, 39, of Springfield: Burglary.

Norman L. Gray II, 34: Obstructing official business.

Marcus L.A. Suttles, 46, of Springfield: Violating a protection order (two counts).

Jacob T. Sederberg, 31, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Anthony Lee Humphrey Walton, 23, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Brandy S. Nickels, 39, of Springfield: Trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Jeffrey A. Springer, 42, of Springfield: Assault.

Shane D. Radcliff, 49, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Tiffany L. Jones, 39, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Ryan Hilgeman, 41, of Kettering: Felonious assault.

Frederick J. Almon, 42: Aggravated burglary.

Brian L. Stoops, 56, of South Vienna: Theft.

Joseph Jacks, 50, of Springfield: Kidnapping, abduction, domestic violence, having weapons while under disability (two counts).

Jonathan W. Hopkins, 25: Aggravated burglary, having weapons while under disability.

Andrew Hatfield, 42, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Brian L. Matheny, 49, of Dayton: Breaking-and-entering (six counts).

