These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:
Jason Powell, 49: Possession of drugs.
Paul Skiles, 65, of Bellevue: Possession of drugs.
Lowell Short, 43, of Springfield: Domestic violence, strangulation.
Anthony Ragland, 44: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Roger Clarkston, 38, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Kasandra Smith, 24, of Springfield: Theft.
Pierre Colquitt, 43, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.
Joshua Suttles, 40, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Kylee Lunsford, 20, of Springfield: Aggravated vehicular assault.
Ja’Mar Walker, 19, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon.
Janita Aikens, 53, of Springfield: Identity fraud.
Michael Wilson, 36, of Dayton: Strangulation, having weapons while under disability.
Jason Silvers, 32, of Springfield: Safecracking, possessing criminal tools (two counts), vandalism, theft (two counts).
Kelly McCormick, 39, of Springfield: Robbery.
Tiffany Johnson, 33, of Springfield: Violating a protection order.
Donald Vance, 59, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Andrea Mitchell, 63, of Springfield: Violating a protection order.
Antwain Cleary, 31, of Detroit: Receiving stolen property.
Evan Harris, 29, of Lakeview: Strangulation, domestic violence.
David Smith, 32, of Enon: Strangulation, domestic violence.
