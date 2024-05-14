These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Craig E. Combs, 38, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence.

Ryan L.T. Pyles, 19, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Maudevline Joseph, 30, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.

Sean T. Seward, 43, of Dayton: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.

Michael Monroe, 37, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

James Tompkins, 67, of Springfield: Murder (two counts), felonious assault.

Marquan L. Holmes, 25, of Dayton: Robbery, strangulation, theft (two counts).

Kody Johnson, 24, of Springfield: Burglary (two counts), domestic violence, disrupting public service (two counts).

Brian Seebock, 47, of Brookville: Aggravated possession of drugs receiving stolen property.

Richard W. Trent, 50, of Dayton: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).

Frank H. Paschal, 56, of New Carlisle: Having weapons while under disability.

Lucien D. Lauderdale, 39, of Dayton: Strangulation (two counts), Domestic violence.

Christopher D. Giannaris, 40, of Gahanna: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Rodney J. Oglesby, 39, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), tampering with evidence.

Joshua M. Folden, 37, of Springfield: Burglary, trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Ann Marie Douglass, 32, of South Charleston: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Matthew S. Johnson, 36, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Stephanie Jennings. 37, of St. Paris: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Clayton Thomas, 38, of St. Paris: Aggravated possession of drugs.