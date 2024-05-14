These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Dilan A. Espitia-Daza, 22, of Dayton: Aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).
Craig E. Combs, 38, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence.
Ryan L.T. Pyles, 19, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Maudevline Joseph, 30, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.
Sean T. Seward, 43, of Dayton: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.
Michael Monroe, 37, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
James Tompkins, 67, of Springfield: Murder (two counts), felonious assault.
Marquan L. Holmes, 25, of Dayton: Robbery, strangulation, theft (two counts).
Kody Johnson, 24, of Springfield: Burglary (two counts), domestic violence, disrupting public service (two counts).
Brian Seebock, 47, of Brookville: Aggravated possession of drugs receiving stolen property.
Richard W. Trent, 50, of Dayton: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).
Frank H. Paschal, 56, of New Carlisle: Having weapons while under disability.
Lucien D. Lauderdale, 39, of Dayton: Strangulation (two counts), Domestic violence.
Christopher D. Giannaris, 40, of Gahanna: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Rodney J. Oglesby, 39, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), tampering with evidence.
Joshua M. Folden, 37, of Springfield: Burglary, trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Ann Marie Douglass, 32, of South Charleston: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Matthew S. Johnson, 36, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Stephanie Jennings. 37, of St. Paris: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Clayton Thomas, 38, of St. Paris: Aggravated possession of drugs.
