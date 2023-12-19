These 19 people were indicted in Clark County

Allen M. Craig, 35, of Springfield: Violating a protection order.

Teddi Morgan 40, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.

Mandi S. Craig, 37, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Dale A. Lewis, 39, of South Vienna: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Markkel D. Goins, 22, of Columbus: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Davonte Herron, 24, of Dayton: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), carrying a concealed weapon (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tariq Q. Cameron, 20, of Springfield: Strangulation.

John P. Oscar, 30, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Charles T. Ingledue, 24, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Wesley D. Sparks, 35, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Sarah J. Obrien, 39, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Joseph A. Fraley, 57: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Jonathan W. Hopkins, 25: Aggravated robbery.

Mark Oney, 47, of Huber Heights: Felonious assault (three counts), failure to stop after an accident.

Bill Yates, 24, of Medway: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence; intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Pamela Allman, 62, of Springfield: Theft.

Zane H. Conley, 22, of Springfield: Felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Kristy M. Joseph, 44, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, assault.