These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Kenneth Ackley, 35, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.

Mary E. Beverly, 30, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.

Carly Weldy, 34, of Enon: Abduction, strangulation, disrupting public service, domestic violence.

Derek J. Gabmill, 31, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Michael McKenna, 54, of Enon: Sexual battery (six counts).

Laurence D. Thompson, 25: Felonious assault (two counts), discharge of a firearm at or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability.

Stefan E. Jones, 48, of Springfield: Felonious assault (two counts).

Matthew A. Gates, 18, of Miamisburg: Receiving stolen property.

Michael L. Peterson, 45, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Chase W. Billet, 24, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle (two counts).

Charles Arnold, 42, of Springfield: Aggravated arson, arson.

Zachary T. Sowers, 26, of Springfield: Strangulation, disrupting public service, domestic violence.

Gregory S. Workman Jr., 18, of Springfield: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, unlawful transaction in weapons.

Dalaijia N. Lanier, 23, of New Franklin: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Joshua S. Clay, 34, of Minneapolis: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).

Ja’Mar E. Jordan, 18, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.