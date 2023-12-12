These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Bryant M. Cavitt, 20, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Teanna D. M. Hayes, 23, of Dayton: Sexual battery (four counts), disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile (10 counts), improperly furnishing firearms to a minor.

Jessica R. Sukovic, 34: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Joshua Hayes, 41, of South Vienna: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Erica M. Brewer, 41, of Springfield: Sexual battery (two counts), disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (six counts).

Dylan David Joseph Moyer, 26, of New Carlisle: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Kelly Lipson, 31, of Englewood: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Jonathan Hopkins, 25: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability (two counts), aggravated murder, murder (three counts), felonious assault, aggravated robbery.

Paul E. Powell, 34, of Springfield: Robbery, theft.

Edward D. Crawford, 44, of Springfield: Menacing by stalking.

Dashaun E. Brandon, 25, of Springfield: Strangulation.

Marcus Lee Anthony Suttles, 45, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Joseph A. Earles, 47, of Springfield: Involuntary manslaughter (two counts), vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident.

Gordan R. Dean Jr., 45, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Willis E. Brooks, 59, of Columbus: Theft.

Brittany M. Evans, 33, of Columbus: Theft, possessing criminal tools.