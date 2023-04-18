These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

BreakingNews
News
By , Staff Writer
46 minutes ago

Sixteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Dakota G. Walden, 29: assault, obstructing official business.

Melecio H. Guzman, 40, of Springfield: aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Kenneth M. Beaty, 27, of Springfield: failure to verify current address.

Apryl M. Elzerlian, 44, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Darrell Strickland, 41: possession of cocaine.

Christopher Neal, 41: harassment with a bodily substance.

Thomas H. Brown, 72, of Springfield: violating protection order.

Brandon C. S. Bowen, 24, of Urbana: menacing by stalking, violating protection order.

Christopher A. Giles, 46, of Springfield: obstructing official business.

Chad M. Conley, 32: violating protection order.

Michael J. Ferrell, 25, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Andre L. Enoch Jr., 25, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.

Jaronte D. Tillman, 30, of Springfield: burglary.

Matthew S. Moore, 40: telecommunications harassment.

Jeffery Goss, 53, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, forgery.

Jamiece Ellis, 37, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, forgery.

