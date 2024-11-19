These 12 people were indicted in Clark County

Twelve people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Keith Griffin, 39, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).

Riley J. Sarven, 18, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Adam D. Carmichael, 47, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Travis Lunsford, 37, of Dayton: Receiving stolen property.

Sharif Muhammad, 30, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Michael Page, 36, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Rackisha S. Cochran, 32, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Shawn E. Griffith, 55: Vandalism.

Sharonda Norton, 32, of Springfield: Robbery.

Joshua L. Barbarino, 34, of Springfield: Felonious assault, strangulation.

Joshua J. McClanahan, 33, of Springfield: Violating a protection order (four counts), menacing by stalking.

Arthur Altick, 85, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

