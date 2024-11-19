These 12 people were indicted in Clark County

Twelve people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Keith Griffin, 39, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).
Riley J. Sarven, 18, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Adam D. Carmichael, 47, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Travis Lunsford, 37, of Dayton: Receiving stolen property.
Sharif Muhammad, 30, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Michael Page, 36, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).
Rackisha S. Cochran, 32, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).
Shawn E. Griffith, 55: Vandalism.
Sharonda Norton, 32, of Springfield: Robbery.
Joshua L. Barbarino, 34, of Springfield: Felonious assault, strangulation.
Joshua J. McClanahan, 33, of Springfield: Violating a protection order (four counts), menacing by stalking.
Arthur Altick, 85, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.