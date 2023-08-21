BreakingNews
DeWine picks first-ever director for state’s public opioid settlement foundation

The new Kenton Ridge pre-K-12 grade building held a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony.

In Other News
1
Student allegedly brought gun to Springfield charter school Friday
2
10 Clark, Champaign schools start classes this week
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Ex-offenders struggle with housing after release from prison
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top