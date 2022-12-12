‘The Bikeriders’ awarded $9M tax credit to film in state

In its application, Stoplight Pictures said it would shoot 100% of the film in Ohio over the course of 127 days. The production company estimated that nearly $30.7 million of the movie’s total $39.4 million budget would be eligible for in-state tax credits. The awarded $9,234,938.70 tax credit for fiscal year 2023 is equal to 30% of the production’s eligible in-state spending.

The credit, which was awarded this July, will essentially save the production company the full amount of the credit in Ohio taxes.