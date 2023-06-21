BreakingNews
Tickets on sale Monday for Dave Chappelle summer shows
X

Taylor Swift Fan from Middletown excited for concert with her son

In Other News
1
Can’t wait for Fourth of July fireworks? Some local shows set for...
2
UPDATE: Chad Doerman pleaded not guilty after confessing to killing his...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Growth on east side of Springfield leads to new Clark County library...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top